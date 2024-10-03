StockNews.com Downgrades Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) to Hold

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.32.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of UNP stock opened at $243.35 on Tuesday. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $148.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.10 and a 200-day moving average of $238.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Union Pacific

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 65,652 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,182,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 44,632 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.7% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 15,683 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.5% in the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 7,657 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 42,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

