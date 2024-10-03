StockNews.com Downgrades Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) to Hold

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PFE. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America raised Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $28.61 on Tuesday. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $162.10 billion, a PE ratio of -476.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Pfizer by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,886,849,000 after acquiring an additional 11,099,024 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 279.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,378,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378,173 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,902,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 181.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,670,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,855,000 after buying an additional 4,947,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Pfizer by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,582,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,301,000 after buying an additional 3,734,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

