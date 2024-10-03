StockNews.com Downgrades Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) to Sell

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Acacia Research stock opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a current ratio of 11.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.52. Acacia Research has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $5.74.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.84 million for the quarter. Acacia Research had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 44.42%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Acacia Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Acacia Research during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Acacia Research by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Acacia Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acacia is a publicly traded (Nasdaq: ACTG) company that is focused on acquiring and operating businesses across the industrial, energy and technology sectors where it believes it can leverage its expertise, significant capital base, and deep industry relationships to drive value. Acacia evaluates opportunities based on the attractiveness of the underlying cash flows, without regard to a specific investment horizon.

