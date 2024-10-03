StockNews.com Downgrades Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) to Sell

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Acacia Research stock opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a current ratio of 11.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.52. Acacia Research has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $5.74.
Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.84 million for the quarter. Acacia Research had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 44.42%.
Acacia is a publicly traded (Nasdaq: ACTG) company that is focused on acquiring and operating businesses across the industrial, energy and technology sectors where it believes it can leverage its expertise, significant capital base, and deep industry relationships to drive value. Acacia evaluates opportunities based on the attractiveness of the underlying cash flows, without regard to a specific investment horizon.
