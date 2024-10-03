StockNews.com Downgrades AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) to Hold

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

AC Immune Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACIU opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.39. AC Immune has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14. The stock has a market cap of $344.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.24.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AC Immune will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AC Immune

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in AC Immune by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 14,571,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142,857 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its stake in shares of AC Immune by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 4,469,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,345,000 after buying an additional 1,499,280 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of AC Immune by 294.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 439,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 328,312 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AC Immune by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,515,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after buying an additional 193,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of AC Immune by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

