SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
SSP Group Price Performance
Shares of SSP Group stock opened at $2.14 on Monday. SSP Group has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.42.
About SSP Group
