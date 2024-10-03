SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Citigroup

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2024

Citigroup upgraded shares of SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPFFree Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

SSP Group Price Performance

Shares of SSP Group stock opened at $2.14 on Monday. SSP Group has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.42.

About SSP Group

(Get Free Report)

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.