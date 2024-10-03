SM Energy (NYSE:SM) PT Lowered to $43.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SM Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SM Energy from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of SM Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of SM Energy from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

SM Energy stock opened at $41.93 on Tuesday. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $53.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 4.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.75 and a 200-day moving average of $46.34.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $634.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.63 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SM Energy by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,341,875 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $274,161,000 after acquiring an additional 384,675 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,361,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,072,000 after purchasing an additional 28,005 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in SM Energy by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,709,927 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,920,000 after buying an additional 157,923 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SM Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,335,624 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,739,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in SM Energy by 929.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,159,488 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,125,000 after buying an additional 1,046,872 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

