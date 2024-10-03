Rosty Raykov Sells 2,431 Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Stock

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) Director Rosty Raykov sold 2,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total value of $12,009.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,432 shares in the company, valued at $328,174.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Rosty Raykov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Rosty Raykov sold 2,431 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $15,193.75.

NASDAQ FENC opened at $4.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 8.02 and a quick ratio of 7.75. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $11.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.26 million, a P/E ratio of 155.67 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.28.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FENC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.26). Fennec Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 5.59% and a negative return on equity of 53.38%. The business had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENC. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 8,987 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 13,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 71,275.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 34,212 shares during the period. 55.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FENC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

