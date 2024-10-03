Richard Stearn Sells 3,105 Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Stock

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) insider Richard Stearn sold 3,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,720 ($63.14), for a total value of £146,556 ($196,035.31).

The Berkeley Group stock opened at GBX 4,715 ($63.07) on Thursday. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 4,065.63 ($54.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,588.54 ($74.75). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,002.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,917.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66. The company has a market capitalization of £4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,217.66, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Friday, July 5th.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

