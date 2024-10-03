Richard H. Gomez Sells 6,348 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $997,715.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,551 shares in the company, valued at $19,418,510.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Target Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Target stock opened at $150.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.22. The firm has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.28%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Target from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Daiwa America raised Target to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Target from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

