Raymond James Initiates Coverage on LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Research analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LCII. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

LCI Industries Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE LCII opened at $120.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 1.41. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $96.18 and a 12 month high of $131.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 3.17%. LCI Industries’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 532.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 7.7% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

