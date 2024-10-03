Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $35.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.32% from the company’s previous close.

RRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Range Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Range Resources from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Range Resources from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.68.

Range Resources Stock Up 1.6%

RRC stock opened at $31.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.80. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $27.29 and a 12 month high of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.40.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $641.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.24 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $399,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,121.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter worth $67,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Range Resources by 17.9% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Articles

