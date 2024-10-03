Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Reduced by Zacks Research

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lithia Motors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $8.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $8.46. The consensus estimate for Lithia Motors’ current full-year earnings is $28.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ Q2 2025 earnings at $9.68 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $9.78 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $10.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $37.49 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $10.82 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $10.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $45.09 EPS.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $7.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.09 by $0.78. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.91 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com lowered Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lithia Motors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.00.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $307.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $231.36 and a 1 year high of $331.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth about $143,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.2% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 119,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 23.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.65, for a total value of $88,632.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,707.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,777 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.93, for a total transaction of $2,973,697.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,754,677.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 306 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.65, for a total value of $88,632.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,922 shares in the company, valued at $556,707.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,021 shares of company stock valued at $6,534,617. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

