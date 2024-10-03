Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXSAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 11th

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1615 per share on Sunday, October 20th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

Pyxis Tankers has raised its dividend by an average of 75.2% per year over the last three years.

Pyxis Tankers Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PXSAP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.12. 202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,006. Pyxis Tankers has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $27.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day moving average is $24.84.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector worldwide. The company operates through Tanker Vessels and Dry-Bulk Vessels segments. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

