Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO) Plans Dividend of $0.13

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Friday, November 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PDO opened at $14.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average is $13.33. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $14.31.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.