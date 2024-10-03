PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) PT Raised to $125.00 at Piper Sandler

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of PFSI opened at $111.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.77. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12 month low of $62.15 and a 12 month high of $119.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.24.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.80). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $406.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Financial Services

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider Steven Richard Bailey sold 14,130 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $1,651,514.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,629.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Steven Richard Bailey sold 14,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $1,651,514.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,629.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $920,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,308,804.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,855 shares of company stock valued at $9,492,499. 16.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Financial Services

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $967,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 23,696 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 91.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 56.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Featured Stories

