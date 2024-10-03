Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS)

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

FIS stock opened at $83.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.33. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $85.63. The company has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

