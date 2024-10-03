NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) PT Lowered to C$16.00

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NVA. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. CIBC upped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.78.

TSE:NVA opened at C$11.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.76. NuVista Energy has a twelve month low of C$9.59 and a twelve month high of C$14.86.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.18. NuVista Energy had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of C$323.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$312.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that NuVista Energy will post 1.0234302 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Ryan Daniel Paulgaard sold 5,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.26, for a total value of C$67,267.98. Corporate insiders own 20.25% of the company’s stock.

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

