Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE) Receives $51.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NGNE shares. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Neurogene in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Neurogene from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Neurogene to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Get Neurogene alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NGNE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurogene

Neurogene Trading Up 4.5 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Neurogene in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurogene in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Neurogene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Neurogene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $491,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurogene during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $802,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NGNE opened at $41.75 on Friday. Neurogene has a 12 month low of $12.49 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.75.

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neurogene will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurogene Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neurogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.