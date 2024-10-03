Morgan Stanley Cuts Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target to $47.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bank of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.27.

Bank of America stock opened at $39.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,291,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $530,145,635.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 998,961,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,085,191,337.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $3,661,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,824,063.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,291,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $530,145,635.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 998,961,079 shares in the company, valued at $43,085,191,337.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,650,481 shares of company stock worth $6,050,547,676 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $2,175,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $3,601,000. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $1,322,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 27.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 98,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 20,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

