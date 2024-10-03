Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 50.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MBLY. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Hsbc Global Res raised Mobileye Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa America cut shares of Mobileye Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.10.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MBLY

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ MBLY opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. Mobileye Global has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $44.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.24 and a beta of 0.08.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mobileye Global will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $99,072.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,360.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,072.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,360.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amnon Shashua purchased 631,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $10,433,709.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,362,401.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mobileye Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBLY. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mobileye Global by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 6.7% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mobileye Global by 9.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Mobileye Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 72,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mobileye Global

(Get Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.