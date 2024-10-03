Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of MLSS stock opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. Milestone Scientific has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.79. The company has a market cap of $71.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.08.
Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 60.78% and a negative net margin of 54.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter.
Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.
