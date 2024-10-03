Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of MLSS stock opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. Milestone Scientific has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.79. The company has a market cap of $71.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 60.78% and a negative net margin of 54.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter.

In other Milestone Scientific news, Director Leonard Osser sold 141,913 shares of Milestone Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $134,817.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,602,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,122 shares of company stock valued at $136,026. 24.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.

