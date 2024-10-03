MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Major Shareholder Sells $126,300,000.00 in Stock

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $126,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,582,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,709,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

MeridianLink Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:MLNK opened at $20.39 on Thursday. MeridianLink, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $25.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.45.

Get MeridianLink alerts:

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $78.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MeridianLink, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLNK. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new position in MeridianLink during the 4th quarter worth $2,008,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in MeridianLink by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 119,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 12,472 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MeridianLink during the 1st quarter worth $325,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,756,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,542,000 after buying an additional 680,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MeridianLink from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on MeridianLink from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on MeridianLink from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MeridianLink

MeridianLink Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MeridianLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeridianLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.