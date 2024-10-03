Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $591.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.23% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Mastercard from $480.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.22.

Get Mastercard alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MA

Mastercard Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $495.67 on Tuesday. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $359.77 and a 52-week high of $501.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $474.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $462.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total value of $55,746,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,033,308 shares in the company, valued at $43,113,923,465.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total transaction of $2,310,173.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,440,885.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total value of $55,746,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,033,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,113,923,465.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 340,809 shares of company stock valued at $159,610,703. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the first quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.