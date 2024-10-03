Mark Keith Holdsworth Acquires 5,000 Shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Stock

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.94 per share, for a total transaction of $19,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 57,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,482.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Keith Holdsworth also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RF Industries alerts:

On Friday, September 27th, Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 220 shares of RF Industries stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $811.80.

RF Industries Trading Up 1.8 %

RFIL opened at $4.00 on Thursday. RF Industries, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.46. The stock has a market cap of $41.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RF Industries

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RF Industries stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in RF Industries, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:RFIL Free Report ) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,296 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.15% of RF Industries worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 23.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RFIL shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on RF Industries in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on RF Industries

RF Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.