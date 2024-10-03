Mark Keith Holdsworth Acquires 5,000 Shares of RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Stock

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.94 per share, for a total transaction of $19,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 57,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,482.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Mark Keith Holdsworth also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 27th, Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 220 shares of RF Industries stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $811.80.
RF Industries Trading Up 1.8 %
RFIL opened at $4.00 on Thursday. RF Industries, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.46. The stock has a market cap of $41.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RF Industries
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RFIL shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on RF Industries in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Analysis on RF Industries
RF Industries Company Profile
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RF Industries
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.