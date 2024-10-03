Mark Bridgeman Purchases 2,453 Shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) Stock

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM – Get Free Report) insider Mark Bridgeman bought 2,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.94) per share, with a total value of £5,396.60 ($7,218.57).
Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of UEM opened at GBX 220 ($2.94) on Thursday. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC has a one year low of GBX 203.26 ($2.72) and a one year high of GBX 241 ($3.22). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 220.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 222.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of £413.75 million, a P/E ratio of 758.62 and a beta of 0.59.
Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Company Profile
