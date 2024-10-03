Mark Bridgeman Purchases 2,453 Shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) Stock

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM – Get Free Report) insider Mark Bridgeman bought 2,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.94) per share, with a total value of £5,396.60 ($7,218.57).

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of UEM opened at GBX 220 ($2.94) on Thursday. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC has a one year low of GBX 203.26 ($2.72) and a one year high of GBX 241 ($3.22). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 220.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 222.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of £413.75 million, a P/E ratio of 758.62 and a beta of 0.59.

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Company Profile

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

