Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target Cut to $31.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MGY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.27.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

NYSE MGY opened at $25.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.00. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $19.16 and a 1-year high of $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The company had revenue of $336.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.72 million. Equities analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

Insider Activity at Magnolia Oil & Gas

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $181,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,099,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,290,561.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.3% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,753.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

