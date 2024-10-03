Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) Receives $39.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.75.

LIF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Life360 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Life360 from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Life360 in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Charles J. Prober sold 40,000 shares of Life360 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $1,298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,777.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Life360 news, Director James Synge sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $129,607.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,588.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Charles J. Prober sold 40,000 shares of Life360 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $1,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,742 shares in the company, valued at $3,463,777.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,088 shares of company stock worth $2,672,781.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIF. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Life360 in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Life360 in the second quarter valued at about $192,000. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Life360 during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Life360 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Life360 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,488,000.

Shares of LIF opened at $39.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.96. Life360 has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $41.45.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Life360 had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $84.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Life360 will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

