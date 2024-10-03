Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.15-4.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.6-6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.62 billion. Lamb Weston also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.150-4.350 EPS.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE LW opened at $66.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.58. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $52.99 and a 12 month high of $111.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.75.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

LW has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lamb Weston from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $108.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.43 per share, for a total transaction of $554,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 173,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,610,287.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

