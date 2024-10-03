Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 44.06%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Lamb Weston updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.150-4.350 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $4.15-4.35 EPS.
Lamb Weston Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $66.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.29. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $52.99 and a 52-week high of $111.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.75.
Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.70.
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
