Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KOPN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Kopin from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Kopin in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company.

Kopin Stock Performance

KOPN opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $81.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01. Kopin has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $2.82.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Kopin had a negative return on equity of 131.82% and a negative net margin of 114.11%. The company had revenue of $12.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kopin will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kopin

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOPN. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. O Connor Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

