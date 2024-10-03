Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on KVYO. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp raised shares of Klaviyo from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

KVYO stock opened at $34.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.29. Klaviyo has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $36.47.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $222.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.34 million. Klaviyo had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 42.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Klaviyo will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Landon Edmond sold 21,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $702,541.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,932,584.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 60,000 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 435,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,180,068.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Landon Edmond sold 21,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $702,541.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,932,584.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 843,363 shares of company stock valued at $26,583,602 in the last 90 days. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 677.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,762,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,973 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Klaviyo by 243.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,472,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,896,000 after buying an additional 1,042,902 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the first quarter worth about $23,510,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 291.3% during the 1st quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,030,000 after acquiring an additional 848,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the 4th quarter worth about $21,258,000. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

