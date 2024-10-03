Kestrel Gold Inc. (CVE:KGC) Insider Buys C$11,160.00 in Stock

Kestrel Gold Inc. (CVE:KGC – Get Free Report) insider John Bernard Kreft acquired 372,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,160.00.
Kestrel Gold Stock Up 60.0 %
Shares of Kestrel Gold stock opened at C$0.04 on Thursday. Kestrel Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.02 and a 12-month high of C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$4.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03.
Kestrel Gold Company Profile
