JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LON:JAGI) to Issue GBX 4.20 Dividend

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LON:JAGI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.06) per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LON JAGI opened at GBX 387.69 ($5.19) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £313.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,720.00 and a beta of 0.56. JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income has a twelve month low of GBX 309.33 ($4.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 391.99 ($5.24). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 355.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 360.34.

Get JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income alerts:

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.