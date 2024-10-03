JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LON:JAGI) to Issue GBX 4.20 Dividend

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LON:JAGI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.06) per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of LON JAGI opened at GBX 387.69 ($5.19) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £313.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,720.00 and a beta of 0.56. JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income has a twelve month low of GBX 309.33 ($4.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 391.99 ($5.24). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 355.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 360.34.
JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Company Profile
