Jonathan Burth Sells 2,244 Shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Stock

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) COO Jonathan Burth sold 2,244 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $67,342.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,396.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Vita Coco Stock Up 0.6 %
COCO opened at $28.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.43. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.22. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $31.42.
Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.08 million. Vita Coco had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Vita Coco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Vita Coco from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.
The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.
