John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.95. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $19.29.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

