John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.95. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $19.29.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Preferred Income Fund
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Dine Brands’ Transformation Plan: A Recipe for Recovery?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.