James Ralph Scapa Sells 13,000 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $1,236,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,747,679.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 28th, James Ralph Scapa sold 13,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $1,157,520.00.
- On Monday, July 29th, James Ralph Scapa sold 13,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $1,145,430.00.
Altair Engineering Price Performance
Shares of ALTR opened at $94.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,053.67, a P/E/G ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.27 and its 200 day moving average is $89.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.59 and a 12-month high of $101.39.
Institutional Trading of Altair Engineering
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,261 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,648 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.3% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,789 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on ALTR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Altair Engineering from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.67.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALTR
About Altair Engineering
Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Altair Engineering
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.