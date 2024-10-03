IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
IRIDEX Price Performance
Shares of IRIX stock opened at $1.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.78. IRIDEX has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $3.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.33.
IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 134.37%. The company had revenue of $12.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IRIDEX will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.
About IRIDEX
IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.
