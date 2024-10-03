Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 82,674 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 444% compared to the average daily volume of 15,188 call options.

DASH has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JMP Securities upped their price target on DoorDash from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DoorDash from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on DoorDash from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DoorDash from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.44.

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $7,586,489.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $5,278,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,499.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $7,586,489.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 281,503 shares of company stock worth $33,988,063. Insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in DoorDash by 11,416.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,455,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,837,000 after buying an additional 3,425,115 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DoorDash by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,303,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,976 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,847,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,567 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in DoorDash by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,079,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,490,000 after purchasing an additional 964,860 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $92,937,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $143.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 295.70 and a beta of 1.69. DoorDash has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $146.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.41 and its 200-day moving average is $122.12.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DoorDash will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

