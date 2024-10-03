Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0646 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:VGM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.56. 703,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,457. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.11.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

