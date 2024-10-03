Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.4% annually over the last three years.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VMO traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $10.24. 347,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,286. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88.

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

