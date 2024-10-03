Invesco High Income Trust II (VLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on October 31st

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th.
Invesco High Income Trust II Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:VLT traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $11.51. The company had a trading volume of 23,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,111. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $11.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average of $10.79.
About Invesco High Income Trust II
