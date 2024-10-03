Invesco High Income Trust II (VLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on October 31st

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th.

Invesco High Income Trust II Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VLT traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $11.51. The company had a trading volume of 23,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,111. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $11.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average of $10.79.

Get Invesco High Income Trust II alerts:

About Invesco High Income Trust II

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.