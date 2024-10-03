Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th.
Invesco Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.7% per year over the last three years.
Invesco Bond Fund Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of Invesco Bond Fund stock opened at $16.91 on Thursday. Invesco Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $17.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.06.
About Invesco Bond Fund
Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
