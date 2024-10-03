Integer (NYSE:ITGR) PT Raised to $145.00

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $137.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Integer in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.29.

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $127.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.37. Integer has a fifty-two week low of $69.40 and a fifty-two week high of $131.87.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $436.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.00 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Integer’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Integer will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 11,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.66, for a total transaction of $1,431,133.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,824.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Integer by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Integer by 60.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Integer by 3.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Integer by 2.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integer by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 4,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

