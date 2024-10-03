Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) PT Raised to $275.00 at Citigroup

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Insulet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.60.

Insulet Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $232.63 on Tuesday. Insulet has a 52-week low of $125.82 and a 52-week high of $243.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.49, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Insulet had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Insulet will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Insulet

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PODD. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Insulet by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 349.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 22,993 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Insulet by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 19,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter worth $1,043,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 113.8% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

