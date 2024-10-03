Insider Selling: Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) COO Sells $42,000.00 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) COO Tina Marriott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 521,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,966. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Tina Marriott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, August 29th, Tina Marriott sold 6,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $45,360.00.

On Thursday, July 25th, Tina Marriott sold 6,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $48,780.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ RXRX opened at $6.11 on Thursday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.47% and a negative net margin of 755.37%. The company had revenue of $14.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 28,142,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555,357 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,589,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,132 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,014,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,667,000 after acquiring an additional 349,554 shares in the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,041,000. Finally, Kinnevik AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kinnevik AB publ now owns 11,905,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RXRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Leerink Partners cut their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Recursion Pharmaceuticals

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.