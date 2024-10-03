Insider Selling: CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Senior Officer Sells C$16,406.00 in Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jamil Suleman sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.03, for a total transaction of C$16,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at C$16,406.

CCL Industries Stock Down 1.6 %

CCL Industries stock opened at C$79.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08. CCL Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of C$52.82 and a 12 month high of C$82.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$77.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$73.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on CCL Industries from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on CCL Industries from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$85.44.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

