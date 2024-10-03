Insider Selling: Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) CEO Sells 21,128 Shares of Stock

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) CEO Russell Shaller sold 21,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $1,590,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,150 shares in the company, valued at $7,691,895. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Friday, September 13th, Russell Shaller sold 12,547 shares of Brady stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $916,934.76.

Shares of NYSE BRC opened at $74.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Brady Co. has a 52-week low of $51.35 and a 52-week high of $76.97.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $343.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.74 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Brady in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,439,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Brady by 23.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 560,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,631,000 after purchasing an additional 106,652 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Brady by 21.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 610,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,190,000 after purchasing an additional 106,219 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 231.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 132,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 92,228 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Brady by 1,135.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 59,934 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

