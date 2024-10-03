Insider Selling: Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) CFO Sells $124,634.26 in Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) CFO Cecilia Jones sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $124,634.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,346.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.6 %
AGIO stock opened at $41.79 on Thursday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $53.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.01.
Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.05% and a negative net margin of 1,165.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.85 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGIO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.
