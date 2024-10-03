Insider Buying: TheWorks.co.uk plc (LON:WRKS) Insider Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

TheWorks.co.uk plc (LON:WRKS – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Gerard Bellamy purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of £26,000 ($34,777.96).

TheWorks.co.uk Trading Down 0.2 %

LON:WRKS opened at GBX 25.40 ($0.34) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,938.03. The firm has a market cap of £15.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2,540.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 24.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 25. TheWorks.co.uk plc has a 12-month low of GBX 21 ($0.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 42 ($0.56).

About TheWorks.co.uk

TheWorks.co.uk plc engages in the retailing of gifts, books, art and craft products, toys, games, and stationery and seasonal products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through online. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

