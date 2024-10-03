Insider Buying: TheWorks.co.uk plc (LON:WRKS) Insider Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

TheWorks.co.uk plc (LON:WRKS – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Gerard Bellamy purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of £26,000 ($34,777.96).
TheWorks.co.uk Trading Down 0.2 %
LON:WRKS opened at GBX 25.40 ($0.34) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,938.03. The firm has a market cap of £15.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2,540.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 24.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 25. TheWorks.co.uk plc has a 12-month low of GBX 21 ($0.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 42 ($0.56).
About TheWorks.co.uk
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TheWorks.co.uk
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for TheWorks.co.uk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TheWorks.co.uk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.