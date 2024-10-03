Insider Buying: MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) CEO Acquires $175,000.00 in Stock

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) CEO Charles N. Reeves purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

MidWestOne Financial Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $27.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.11. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.19 and a 12-month high of $30.51. The firm has a market cap of $427.43 million, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $57.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.75 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

MidWestOne Financial Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on MidWestOne Financial Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MOFG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $247,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $329,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.